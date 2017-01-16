Barton is dealing with an illness but is expected to play Monday against Orlando, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The illness apparently isn't overly severe, as all indications are that Barton will be available in his usual capacity. The versatile wing finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Nuggets' last game Thursday versus Indiana, which game on the heels of a 21-point, seven-rebound effort last Saturday in Oklahoma City.