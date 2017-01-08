Barton contributed 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during a 121-106 loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Barton got the start with Gary Harris (groin) being sidelined and took advantage of the increased playing time after he had just received a combined 31 minutes over the previous two games. Barton's a good fantasy option when the minutes are there, but with the extent of Harris' injuries not known, it's unclear if his value is in line for a boost.