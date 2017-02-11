Barton provided 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks across 34 minutes during Friday's 131-123 victory over the Knicks.

Despite coming off the bench, Barton logged 34 minutes and responded by pulling down a season-high 10 rebounds and sending back two shots, which ties his season high. While he shot a poor 6-of-15 from the field, he carried his weight in other ways, and was ultimately a part of the Nuggets' winning effort. The 26-year-old is also shooting a career-high 38.5 percent from behind the arc this year on 3.6 attempts per game. That being said, he only sees 28.6 minutes per game and largely benefits when guys ahead of him in the rotation miss time, limiting his fantasy upside.