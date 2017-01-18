Barton (illness) scored 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding eight assists and four rebounds across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 win over the Lakers.

Barton fought through a slight illness and entered the starting lineup in the absence of Gary Harris (ankle) to finish second on the team in scoring while notching a season high in assists. Barton generally impresses when given the chance to log heavy minutes, but his spotty playing time and production prior to this performance indicate that he could be in line for more of the same as soon as Harris is well enough to return and reprise his starting role.