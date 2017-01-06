Nuggets' Will Barton: Playing time drops for third game in a row
Barton finished with seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes in a 127-99 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Barton has seen his playing time drop in three successive games, and he's fallen below 20 minutes in the last two of those contests. Due to Barton's penchant for offering big scoring totals off the bench along with helpful production in the rebounds and three-pointers categories, it's too early for fantasy owners to give up on him, but he won't make for a strong lineup option until his playing time starts to trend closer to the 25-to-30-minute range.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Turns in 23-8-6 stat line in win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Provides team-high 22 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Fills the box score in loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Goes for 22 points in Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores 20 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: In Saturday's lineup•