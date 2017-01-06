Barton finished with seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes in a 127-99 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Barton has seen his playing time drop in three successive games, and he's fallen below 20 minutes in the last two of those contests. Due to Barton's penchant for offering big scoring totals off the bench along with helpful production in the rebounds and three-pointers categories, it's too early for fantasy owners to give up on him, but he won't make for a strong lineup option until his playing time starts to trend closer to the 25-to-30-minute range.