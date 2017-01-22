Barton posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal over 29 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 win over the Clippers.

The sharpshooter now has back-to-back 18-point efforts and also posted 26 points three games ago, as he continues to fill in for Gary Harris (ankle) in produtive fashion. Barton has shot 53.7 percent (22-for-41) over the last three contests, and could be in for yet another start in the Nuggets' next tilt on Sunday night versus the Timberwolves.