Barton posted 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal over 29 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 win over the Clippers.

The sharpshooter now has back-to-back 18-point efforts and also posted 26 points three games ago, as he continues to fill in for Gary Harris (ankle) in produtive fashion. Barton has shot 53.7 percent (22-for-41) over the last three contests, and could be in for yet another start in the Nuggets' next tilt on Sunday night versus the Timberwolves.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola