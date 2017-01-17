Barton (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The Nuggets also listed Barton as probable ahead of Monday's 125-112 win over the Magic, but he ended up playing 24 minutes and contributing 11 points, three assists and one steal in the contest. More notable than Barton's performance was the fact that starting shooting guard Gary Harris exited in the first quarter of the contest with a sprained ankle and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game. Barton had previously served as Harris' main replacement in the starting five when Harris missed time with groin and foot injuries, and seemingly represents the leading candidate to start Tuesday, assuming the illness doesn't prevent Barton from playing in the second half of the back-to-back set.