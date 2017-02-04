Barton (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Barton returned from a two-game absence in Friday's win over the Bucks. He recorded nine points, two rebounds, four assits, two steals, and three triples across 25 minutes. No setbacks were reported, and his listing on the injury report appears to be more of a formality at this point. He appears on track to play and take on his usual workload Saturday.