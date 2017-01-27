Barton totaled 16 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 25 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 win over the Suns.

Barton led the Denver bench in scoring, providing double the points of starting two-guard Gary Harris. The fifth-year sharpshooter had gone just 1-for-9 from the field over the prior two games -- netting just six points in the process -- so Thursday's effort represented a return to the double-digit scoring totals that Barton had provided in six other January contests. He continues to serve as one of the best sixth men in the league on the majority of nights, keeping him viable in all formats.