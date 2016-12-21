Nuggets' Will Barton: Provides team-high 22 points Tuesday
Barton registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in a 119-102 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.
Barton has sacrificed some playing time while moving to the bench over the last four games in the wake of Gary Harris' return from a foot injury, but his production hasn't taken much of a hit. He's averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 27.8 minutes per game over that stretch, though it's worth wondering if that scoring will be sustainable. Barton's point totals have been fueled by a 55 percent shooting mark from the field, well above his season rate of 43.9 percent.
