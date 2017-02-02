Barton (ankle) is considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton has missed two consecutive games with an ankle injury, but there's a growing optimism that he'll be able to play against the Bucks on Friday. He reportedly underwent an MRI on Wednesday and while we don't know the results, his designation as questionable likely means it came back clean. We should see his status updated after Friday's morning shootaround, but if he sits out again, Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler would be candidates to pick up a bunch of minutes again.