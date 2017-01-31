Barton is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers due to a sore lower back, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

The questionable designation implies that Barton isn't dealing with anything serious, but the lower-back issue could still cost him a game or two in the short term. Look for an update on Barton's status closer to tip off, and if the versatile wing is ultimately held out, Wilson Chandler and Jamal Murray would be in line for increased minutes off the bench.