Nuggets' Will Barton: Ruled out for season finale
Barton (foot) will not play in Wednesday's season finale against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
With the Nuggets eliminated from the playoff race, Barton has no reason to play through discomfort, so he'll end the year having missed the team's last eight contests. Kenneth Faried (back), Danilo Gallinari (rest) and Jameer Nelson (calf) will also sit, meaning Denver will once again rely heavily on younger players like Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Mason Plumlee, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez.
