Nuggets' Will Barton: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Lakers
Barton (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Barton presumably tweaked his back in Saturday's win over the Suns, and was subsequently listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt. Look for Gary Harris to see a heavier workload than usual with Barton sidelined, while Jamal Murray could see extra minutes providing depth at shooting guard also. Barton's status for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies is seemingly up in the air.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Questionable with sore back•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Provides bench-leading 16 points Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Posts second straight 18-point effort in Saturday start•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Tallies 18 points in another spot start•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Leads team in assists in start versus Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•