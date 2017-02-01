Barton (back) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Barton presumably tweaked his back in Saturday's win over the Suns, and was subsequently listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt. Look for Gary Harris to see a heavier workload than usual with Barton sidelined, while Jamal Murray could see extra minutes providing depth at shooting guard also. Barton's status for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies is seemingly up in the air.