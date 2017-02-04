Barton (ankle) returned to the court and went for nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during a 121-117 win over the Bucks on Friday.

After a two-game absence, Barton struggled with his shot but received an encouraging 25 minutes. He will likely struggle to post big numbers as long as the team's backcourt is healthy, but if Danilo Gallinari (groin) misses more time, Barton could see a slight uptick in minutes. We'll see if he manages to register better numbers against the Spurs on Saturday.