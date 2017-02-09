Barton scored 17 points (6-19 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT) whiled adding seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Hawks.

Although he was moved to the bench prior to Wednesday's matchup, Barton still received starter's minutes and outplayed the man who took his spot, Kenneth Faried. While he did play more, he was far from efficient shooting, especially from beyond the arc. It'll be interesting to see how long it takes Faried to work his minutes back up and resume his role as the starter, because as that happens, Barton's production will diminish.