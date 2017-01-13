Barton came off the bench and produced nine points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

After logging 28 minutes while starting at shooting guard in last Saturday's loss to the Thunder, Barton didn't see a huge downturn in playing time upon transitioning back to the bench with Gary Harris (groin) returning to action Thursday. However, since the Nuggets held a commanding lead by the end of the third quarter, it's uncertain if Barton would have benefited from nearly as many minutes had the game been more competitive. Even in a somewhat limited role, Barton is still capable of shouldering a heavy offensive load for the Nuggets when called upon, but with the team at full health on the wing, his minutes and production figures to be inconsistent. He's averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 22.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances.