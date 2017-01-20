Barton tallied 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 loss to the Spurs.

Barton took the floor once again with the starting five due to Gary Harris (ankle) remaining sidelined, producing his third straight double-digit scoring effort and fourth in the last five games in the process. The fifth-year pro has shot 50 percent from the floor (14-for-28) over his pair of recent stints with the first unit, while also going 60 percent from long range. However, the majority of the success in the latter category came in Tuesday's shootout with the Lakers, when Barton was perfect from behind the arc. If Harris remains sidelined for Saturday's tilt versus the Clippers, Barton will once again be a viable option in all formats in what would be a third straight start.