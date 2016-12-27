Barton supplied 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in a 106-102 win over the Clippers on Monday.

Barton has come off the bench the last six games with Gary Harris returning from a foot injury to reclaim a starting spot at shooting guard, but the 25-year-old has continued to hum along nicely as the Nuggets' sixth man. Over that six-game stretch, Barton is averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes per contest, production that's largely superior to what he's provided over the course of the full season. Barton remains a must-start player in just about every season-long league.