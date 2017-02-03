Barton (ankle) will play Friday against the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton missed the past two contests due to an ankle injury but will return to the court Friday night. The guard averaged just over 25 minutes a contest in January, but could see his minutes restricted Friday as he gets back into the swing of things. Look for Barton to split time off the bench with rookie Jamal Murray, who has been averaging 13.7 points in 27 minutes a contest over the past three games.