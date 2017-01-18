Barton (illness) will play in Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, Nuggets' announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.

This status does not come as a surprise, as Barton was listed as probable for the contest. He figures to see a healthy workload with Gary Harris ruled out for the contest. He notched 11 points, three assists, a steal, and a triple across 24 minutes in Monday's win over the Magic.

