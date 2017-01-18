Barton (illness) will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Garry Harris has been ruled out with a sprained right ankle, which gives Barton the opportunity to join the starting five, despite recently dealing with an illness. Barton has averaged just 22.3 minutes so far in January, but should see a significant boost in playing time, which could give him some decent value for the duration of Harris' absence.

