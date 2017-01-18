Nuggets' Will Barton: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday
Barton (illness) will start at shooting guard for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Garry Harris has been ruled out with a sprained right ankle, which gives Barton the opportunity to join the starting five, despite recently dealing with an illness. Barton has averaged just 22.3 minutes so far in January, but should see a significant boost in playing time, which could give him some decent value for the duration of Harris' absence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Will play Tuesday vs. Lakers•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Probable for Tuesday's game•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Expects to play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Settles back into bench role Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Back to bench role Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Will Barton: Gets start in loss to Thunder•