Barton will draw the start at small forward for Monday's tilt against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

With Kenneth Faried (personal) out, Will Barton will draw the start at small forward while Wilson Chandler slides to power forward. Over the past seven games, Barton is averaging 8.7 points on 43.4 percent shooting, 3.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds across 24.6 minutes per game.