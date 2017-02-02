Barton (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Barton's absence does not come as a surprise as he had a doubtful tag heading into Wednesday's contest with continued left ankle soreness. He remains without a timetable for a return, but in his absence, look for both Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler to continue to see heavy minutes off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola