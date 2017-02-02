Nuggets' Will Barton: Won't play Wednesday
Barton (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Barton's absence does not come as a surprise as he had a doubtful tag heading into Wednesday's contest with continued left ankle soreness. He remains without a timetable for a return, but in his absence, look for both Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler to continue to see heavy minutes off the bench.
