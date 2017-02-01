Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Available Tuesday vs. Lakers
Chandler (neck, shoulder) is available to play in Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Chandler was listed as probable heading into the evening, rendering this news unsurprising. He has been playing through a neck injury the last few games, and barring any setbacks, figures to once again take on his usual workload.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Held to single-digit scoring in third straight game•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Tallies 18 points in Saturday victory•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Not listed on injury report•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will sit out Thursday for personal reasons•