Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Available Tuesday vs. Lakers

Chandler (neck, shoulder) is available to play in Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Chandler was listed as probable heading into the evening, rendering this news unsurprising. He has been playing through a neck injury the last few games, and barring any setbacks, figures to once again take on his usual workload.

