Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Drops 24 points Wednesday

Chandler dropped 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Hawks.

Chandler has fluctuated as a scorer of late, having scored at least 20 points three times in the last nine games, but failing to reach 10 points four times in that same span. His minutes do fluctuate as well and while that may be a contributing factor, it doesn't explain his sporadic shooting percentage. Chandler has a chance to prove he's streaky Friday against the Knicks.