Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Expects to play Wednesday vs. Grizzlies

Chandler (neck, shoulder) is expected to play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Chandler has been battling soreness in his neck and shoulder over the past few days, but he played through the discomfort Tuesday and will likely do the same Wednesday night. In Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, Chandler finished with a team-best 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 36 minutes. Chandler could be in store for another hefty workload Wednesday with Nikola Jokic (hip) already ruled out and Will Barton (ankle) considered doubtful to play.