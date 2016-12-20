Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Gels with Jokic in starting lineup

Chandler pitched in 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in a 117-107 win over Dallas on Monday.

Chandler continues to play well in the frontcourt alongside Jokic. When the Nuggets play those two together along with Danilo Gallinari, Gary Harris and Emmanuel Mudiay, they've shot close to 60 percent from both the field and the three-point line. Floor space just opens up when the Nuggets swap out lane-clogging presences like Jusuf Nurkic and Kenneth Faried, and Chandler has been one of their go-to stretch-four's. He's not lighting it up from deep -- shooting a mediocre 35.1 percent from beyond the arc -- but he's doing it on a meaty 4.6 attempts per game, which makes defenses at least close out on him. The extra breathing room has meshed really well with Jokic's game. Look for Chandler to see big minutes as long as Jokic continues to play well.