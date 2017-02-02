Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Good to go Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Chandler (neck, shoulder) will play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Nuggets play-by-play announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.
It was announced earlier Wednesday that Chandler was fully expected to take the court against the Grizzlies, so this latest reports comes as no surprise. With both Nikola Jokic (hip) and Will Barton (ankle) out, Chandler could be in line for another big workload, after going off for 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's tilt with the Lakers.
