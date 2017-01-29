Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Held to single-digit scoring in third straight game

Chandler (neck) posted six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in a 123-112 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Chandler was able to play through a neck strain that had left him probable heading into Saturday's game, but the 29-year-old struggled throughout the evening. He's now been held under 10 points in a season-long three consecutive games, and is shooting 25 percent from the field during that span. With his minutes falling as well, Chandler may be a drop candidate in shallower formats where he's still owned.