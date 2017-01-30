Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Listed as probable for Tuesday

Chandler (neck, shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's tilt with the Lakers.

Chandler is dealing with some lingering discomfort in his neck and right shoulder, but it isn't considered a serious ailment and he's fully expected to take the court moving forward. He played through the injury on Saturday against the Suns, logging 23 minutes of action, so it didn't appear to limit him much. That said, the Nuggets are probably just keeping him on the injury report for precautionary reasons, making it likely that Chandler is in the lineup as usual on Tuesday.