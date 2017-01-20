Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Not listed on injury report

Chandler (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Chandler was scratched from Thursday's lineup for personal reasons, but it looks as if his absence will not extend beyond one game. With Danilo Gallinari (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) both listed as questionable heading into Saturday's game, Chandler could be in line for a heavy dose of minutes at small forward. But even if one or both are active, look for Chandler to remain in a crucial role off the bench for Denver.