Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Friday with neck sprain

Chandler is probable for Friday's matchup with the 76ers with a right neck sprain, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

It's unclear when Chandler suffered the sprain, but it doesn't appear that it will affect him for any extended period of time. There will likely be more updates on the regular starting power forward's status closer to game time.

