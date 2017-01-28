Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Saturday vs. Suns

Chandler is dealing with a neck strain, but is still expected to play in Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Chandler presumably sustained the injury in Thursday's win over the Suns, as this is the first time he has popped up on the injury report with this issue. It does not appear to too serious though, and barring any setbacks, he figures to be in line to take on his usual workload.