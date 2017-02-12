Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Monday vs. Warriors

Chandler (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Chandler played through the illness Saturday against the Cavaliers, posting 13 points, six rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes. Barring any major setbacks, it's expected that he won't face any limitations Monday, and he should once again be in store for 30-plus minutes for the fifth game in a row. The Nuggets have already ruled out their regular starting forwards, Kenneth Faried (groin) and Danilo Gallinari (groin), for Monday's contest.