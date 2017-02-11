Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Saturday vs. Cavaliers
Chandler is dealing with an illness, but listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.
Chandler tallied 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks, and a triple across 37 minutes in Friday's win over the Knicks. He was not showing any signs of being slowed up by an illness in the contest, and given his probable designation for Saturday's game, he is likely to take on his usual workload should he be good to go. Expect confirmation on his status closer to game-time.
