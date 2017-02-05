Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Provides 10 points in Saturday loss

Chandler supplied 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 loss to the Spurs.

Chandler got the starting nod with Danilo Gallinari out with a groin injury and managed his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games. However, as he had Friday, he struggled with his shot, and he's now just 9-of-25 (36.0 percent) from the field over the last two games. It was a tough game for the Nuggets offense all around against a Spurs squad motivated to get coach Gregg Popovich his record 1,128th victory with the team, so Chandler could well be back to his typical level of production against the Mavs on Monday, particularly if he logs another start for Gallinari.