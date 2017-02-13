Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Monday

Chandler (illness) did not participate in shootaround and is questionable to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Chandler was originally listed as probable Sunday, but his lack of participation in Monday's morning shootaround leaves a little cause for concern regarding his status. Chandler will likely go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but if he is ultimately ruled out, the Nuggets could have serious depth concerns in the frontcourt with Danilo Dallinari (groin) and Kenneth Faried (ankle) ruled out and Darrell Arthur (knee) questionable.