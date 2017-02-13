Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable for Monday
Chandler (illness) did not participate in shootaround and is questionable to play in Monday's game against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Chandler was originally listed as probable Sunday, but his lack of participation in Monday's morning shootaround leaves a little cause for concern regarding his status. Chandler will likely go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but if he is ultimately ruled out, the Nuggets could have serious depth concerns in the frontcourt with Danilo Dallinari (groin) and Kenneth Faried (ankle) ruled out and Darrell Arthur (knee) questionable.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Saturday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Saturday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Drops 24 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Provides 10 points in Saturday loss•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 23 points across 41 minutes•