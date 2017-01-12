Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Questionable to play Thursday

Chandler is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to illness, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Chandler fell ill Tuesday morning, calling into question his status for Thursday's early, 3:00 PM ET tip from London, England. NIkola Jokic and Kenneth Faried are also battling illnesses, but both players are listed as probable. If Chandler is ultimately held out, Danilo Gallinari and Juan Hernangomez would be in line for larger roles.