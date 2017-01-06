Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 11 points in bench role Thursday

Chandler came off the bench and supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes in a 127-99 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Chandler moved to the bench for the first time since Dec. 12, as coach Michael Malone opted to experiment with a bigger frontcourt that featured Darrell Arthur as the starting power forward. While Arthur fared well with a season-high 13 points and Chandler saw downturn in both his playing time and productivity, it's still expected that Chandler will reclaim starting honors Saturday against the Thunder. The Thunder's opposing starting power forward is Domantas Sabonis, a 6-foot-10 rookie who does most of his damage from beyond the arc rather than on the interior.