Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 21 points in Monday's loss

Chandler contributed 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes during the Nuggets' 127-119 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Chandler went for 20 points or more for the 10th time this season, and he has hit double figures in 26 of his 31 appearances. This was also the fourth occasion in which Chandler has secured both a steal and a block, and his well-rounded production makes him useful across all fantasy formats.