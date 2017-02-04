Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Scores 23 points across 41 minutes

Chandler tallied 23 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 13-17 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes during a 121-117 victory against the Bucks on Friday.

Chandler was inserted into the starting lineup with Danilo Gallinari (groin) sidelined, and responded nicely with a team-high 23 points along with a season-high four blocks. The 17 free throw attempts were a big shocker, as he shattered his previous season high of six attempts. The 41 minutes also tied a season high, and it's somewhat surprising that he received so many minutes, even with Gallinari's absence, considering the team's extensive depth.