Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Set to play Thursday
Chandler (illness) will play in Thursday's contest against the Pacers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite dealing with an illness, Chandler is in line for an expanded role with Darrell Arthur (lower leg) ruled out. Kenneth Faried also projects to see additional minutes at power forward as well.
