Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Starting at small forward Friday

Chandler will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Bucks, Jeff Morton of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Chandler has been up-and-down performance wise since the start of the January, but Friday presents an opportunity for Chandler to play a heavy dose of minutes on the wing with regular starter Danilo Gallinari out with a groin injury. Expect Chandler to play north of 30 minutes against the Bucks with plenty of scoring opportunities as one of the team's go-to players offensively Friday night.