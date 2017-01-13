Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Supplies 21 points in 32 minutes Thursday

Chandler (illness) started at power forward and provided 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in a 140-112 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

Chandler was appointed to the starting five with Darrell Arthur (lower leg) out of commission and turned in his second 20-point outing in a row, despite being under the weather heading into the day with the illness that has been making its way around the Nuggets locker room. The 29-year-old could move back to the bench once Arthur is healthy again, but he'll still likely be in line for the bulk of the duties at power forward most nights. He's seen 30-plus minutes in six of the last seven games, averaging 16.3 points (on 47.8% shooting), 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per contest in that stretch.