Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Tallies 18 points in Saturday victory

Chandler (personal) tallied 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt) seven rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Saturday's 123-98 win over the Clippers.

After missing the Nuggets' last game for personal reasons, Chandler was back in the rotation Saturday and provided his ninth double-digit scoring effort over the last 10 games. The veteran forward has continued to serve as one of the most productive bench players in the league, and is averaging 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals across 28.1 minutes in eight January contests.