Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will come off the bench Monday
Chandler will return to the bench for Monday's game against the Magic, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Chandler had a very solid showing in Thursday's start against the Pacers, posting 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists over 32 minutes. However, the Nuggets are going to shake up the lineup again Monday, moving Chandler to the bench, while inserting Kenneth Faried back into the starting lineup. Chandler has logged 32 minutes in each of his last two contests and despite moving to the bench, he'll likely see his playing time take only a minor hit.
