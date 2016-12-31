Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Friday
Chandler will play Friday against the 76ers, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Chandler was initially deemed probable with a sprained neck, and he'll play through the issue and start at power forward Friday. After struggling to score only two points Monday against the Clippers, Chandler put up 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the Nuggets' last game Wednesday versus Minnesota.
More News
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable for Friday with neck sprain•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Gels with Jokic in starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: LIsted as a stater Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will be available Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Probable Thursday vs. Blazers•
-
Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Plays only 23 minutes in return•