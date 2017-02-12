Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will play Saturday vs. Cavaliers
Chandler (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Cavaliers, Cavaliers play-by-play broadcaster John Michael reports.
Wilson was probable all of Saturday, so his active status doesn't come as much of a surprise. He played 37 minutes during Friday's victory over the Knicks, and there's no indication that he'll be on a minutes restriction Saturday.
