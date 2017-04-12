Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will sit out for rest Wednesday
Chandler will sit out Wednesday's game against the Thunder for rest, Nick Kosmider of the Denver Post reports.
The Nuggets have nothing to play for at this point in the season, so they'll rest the majority of their usual starters. In place of Chandler specifically, Mason Plumlee will be the favorite to start at power forward, while Darrell Arthur and Juancho Hernangomez should be in line for more minutes as well.
